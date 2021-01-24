Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

