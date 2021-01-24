Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.50

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 354050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.