Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s stock price traded up 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.35. 2,330,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,332,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

