Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

