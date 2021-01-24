amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) Insider Sells A$649,999.74 in Stock

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) insider Peter O’Connell sold 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.56), for a total value of A$649,999.74 ($464,285.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.34.

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) Company Profile

amaysim Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile virtual network operator in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mobile and Energy. The company provides 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, including voice and video calls, text messages, data, and multimedia messaging, as well as related information, entertainment, and connectivity services under the amaysim and Vaya brand names.

