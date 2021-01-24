Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,634.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.