American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

AEO opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

