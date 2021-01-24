American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 242,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,195. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

