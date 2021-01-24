Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.55. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,274,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.78. The company has a market cap of £39.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Get Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Corcoran bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Also, insider Gary Jennison purchased 250,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.