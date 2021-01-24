Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $253.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,814,529 shares of company stock valued at $51,465,574 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,397,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,423 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

