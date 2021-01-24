Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

LPTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 1,031,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.