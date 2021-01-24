Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

