Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.60 Million

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $222.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.30 million and the lowest is $222.04 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $856.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $54.75. 697,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

