Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $45.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the highest is $46.59 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.02 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $189.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

PGC opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

