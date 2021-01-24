Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $29.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $45.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $132.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $140.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.