Analysts Anticipate Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tiziana Life Sciences.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLSA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of TLSA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,450. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

