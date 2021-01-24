Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). trivago reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 777,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,557. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $770.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

