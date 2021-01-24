Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.10). Verso reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth $672,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Verso by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verso by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verso by 18.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. 141,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,961. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

