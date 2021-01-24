Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.74 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,185,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

