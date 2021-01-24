Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 58,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

