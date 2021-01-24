Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $77.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.57 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $78.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $310.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $320.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.42 million, with estimates ranging from $317.09 million to $319.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,589 shares of company stock worth $1,259,877. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 487,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.