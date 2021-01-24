Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $485.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.30 million and the lowest is $471.26 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $519.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after buying an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 483,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

