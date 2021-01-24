Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce $524.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $532.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 274,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

