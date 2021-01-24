Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.68 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $73.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.28 million and the lowest is $73.08 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $278.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.55 million to $278.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.02 million, with estimates ranging from $310.94 million to $321.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.