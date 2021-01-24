Analysts Offer Predictions for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.77 million and a P/E ratio of -42.77. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

About Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

