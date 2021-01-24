Analysts Set Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 198

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198 ($2.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £874.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.46. Ibstock plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.22).

In other Ibstock plc (IBST.L) news, insider Chris McLeish bought 20,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

About Ibstock plc (IBST.L)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

