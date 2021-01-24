Analysts Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target at $13.50

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

OBSV opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

