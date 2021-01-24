Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $190.43

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.27.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

