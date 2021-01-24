Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $62.33

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,568. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

