AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $698.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

