Anchor Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $14,848.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. The Reddit community for Anchor is https://reddit.com/