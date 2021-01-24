Anchor Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $14,848.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.
Anchor Profile
ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. The Reddit community for Anchor is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.