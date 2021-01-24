Anyswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,903.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $60,903.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,146,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

