Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $701,422.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00016526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $701,422.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00134941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

