AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $524,832.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,595,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,595,114 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.