Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

