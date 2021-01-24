Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672,634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $183,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 278.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 322.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.