Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

AMAT stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

