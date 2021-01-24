Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

