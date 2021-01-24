Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

