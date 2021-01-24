Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $118.50

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $124.50. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $118.25, with a volume of 82,125 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

