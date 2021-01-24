Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

