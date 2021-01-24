Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.