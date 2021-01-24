Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,660 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the average volume of 409 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.