Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

