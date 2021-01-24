Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

