AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,575 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,777 ($101.61) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,579.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,195.21.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

