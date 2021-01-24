Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Up 6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 2,101,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,037,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

ATHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

