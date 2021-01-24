Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $56.85. 64,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,602. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.