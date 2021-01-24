AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

