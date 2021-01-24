Audius Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Audius has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

